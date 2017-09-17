Shifting houses can be a traumatic act. This is because you will have to pack all your belongings and then will have to unpack them. It should be done methodically or you would fall in trouble when you need to get one of your clothes or an important book. Therefore, let us look at few methods that you can follow up with when you are shifting houses.



Start with getting the necessary boxes and packing.

It is important for you to purchase enough cardboard boxes to stack your belongings in. make sure you stack each item separately. For example, pack books in a separate box, and tools and utensils in another separate box and so on. Once you have done the packing, then get a permanent marker which is water proof and label each box so that you will not have to unpack and open everything in case you need an item.



Shift the items for cost.

Shifting all the goods at one stretch is not humanly possible unless you have a very limited amount of possessions. Well, even if you did manage to shift the goods from one place to another it would cost you a fortune. Therefore, you should get a helping hand. You can call up a friend who owns a large vehicle or ask for the help of a family member who owns a big vehicle to transport your goods to the new destination. If you are constantly shifting and changing places then you can get yourself a towing truck or a forklift. If you think purchasing one for yourself is unaffordable you can look up online for second hand forklifts Melbourne.

You can also visit places where you get new forklifts for sale. This way you will not need to ask anyone for any favours and get your goods shifted whenever you want without any hazards. One thing that you should bear in mind is that it is never safe to let a third party move your valuable jewelleries or cash. Make sure that you shift any of your valuable items when you are done packing and moving all your belongings.



The final day.

This is where you might have done the shifting and have moved to the new place. Always tip of all your helpers so that they would willingly offer to help and do a good job the next time you need them. And throw a small house warming party to get to know your new neighbours. You would get to know few people and this will be an opportunity to make new friends. And if things get better you might even settle down in the new place permanently.